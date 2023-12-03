Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,626,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 3,307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.5 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MIELF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

