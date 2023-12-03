Mizuho Trims Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Target Price to $7.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Erasca Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 1,000,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,456,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,496,118.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

