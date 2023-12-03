MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MMTec Price Performance

NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. MMTec has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MMTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MMTec during the first quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MMTec during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

