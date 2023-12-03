Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 772,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,950.0 days.

Moncler Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MONRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Moncler has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

