Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 772,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,950.0 days.
Moncler Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MONRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Moncler has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.
Moncler Company Profile
