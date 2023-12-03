Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOND shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $2.94 on Friday. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondee by 951.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 439,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

