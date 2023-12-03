Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 5,266,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.