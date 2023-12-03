Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $180,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

