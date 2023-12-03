Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,790.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.