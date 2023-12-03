Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.95, for a total transaction of $3,179,911.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,380,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,958,793.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,474 shares of company stock valued at $30,586,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $284.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $285.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

