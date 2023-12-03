Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 413.29% and a negative net margin of 242.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

