Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group Company Profile

MLLGF stock remained flat at $9.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

