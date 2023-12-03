NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.6 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGCRF traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.53. NagaCorp has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NagaCorp in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

