Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.92

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.92 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 33.05 ($0.42). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.43), with a volume of 465,898 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider James Crawford bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,314.51). In other Naked Wines news, insider James Crawford purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,314.51). Also, insider Jack Pailing bought 10,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,315.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,480. 11.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

