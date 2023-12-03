NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

NanoXplore stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 13,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.66.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.