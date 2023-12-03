NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

