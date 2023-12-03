Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,945. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

