Natixis Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PTC were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

