Natixis Has $1.28 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

