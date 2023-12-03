Natixis Has $1.77 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

