Natixis Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

