Natixis Invests $1.65 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $164.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

