Natixis Reduces Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Natixis reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

QQQJ stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

