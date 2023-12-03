Natixis Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.