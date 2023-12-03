Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.5 %
NAVB opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
