Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 39.5 %

NAVB opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

