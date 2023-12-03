Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

