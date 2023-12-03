Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 34,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,210. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.