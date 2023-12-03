Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Neometals Trading Up 6.7 %
RRSSF traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.29. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.71.
Neometals Company Profile
