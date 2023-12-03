NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NetApp stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.