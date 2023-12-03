NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.