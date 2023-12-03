New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

