Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NWPHF stock remained flat at $6.22 during midday trading on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newron Pharmaceuticals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.