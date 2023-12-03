Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NWPHF stock remained flat at $6.22 during midday trading on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

