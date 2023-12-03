Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Nexans stock remained flat at $79.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. Nexans has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $101.75.

About Nexans

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

