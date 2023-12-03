Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Nexans Price Performance
Nexans stock remained flat at $79.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. Nexans has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $101.75.
About Nexans
