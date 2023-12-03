NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.42) to GBX 7,300 ($92.21) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,057.14.

Shares of NXGPF stock remained flat at $84.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. NEXT has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

