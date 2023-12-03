NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,473.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,473.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,499 shares of company stock valued at $356,491 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in NextNav in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 908,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,403. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. NextNav has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.07.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 1,960.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

