Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

EFRTF remained flat at $5.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFRTF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

