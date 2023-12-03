NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 307,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,138. The stock has a market cap of $562.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
