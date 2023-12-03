NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 307,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,138. The stock has a market cap of $562.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,206,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after buying an additional 728,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,144,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

