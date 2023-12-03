NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,526,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 13,085,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,053.4 days.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock remained flat at $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.