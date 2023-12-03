Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 55,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

