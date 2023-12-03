Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.5 days.
Nitori Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. Nitori has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $143.58.
Nitori Company Profile
