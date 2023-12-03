Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,131,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 308,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 427,751 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Niu Technologies stock remained flat at $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 290,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,399. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.69. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

