NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 14.4 %
Shares of NLSPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.