NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NLSPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

mission & values to serve our patients we design affordable, safe and effective therapeutics to safeguard and empower the brain throughout all stages of life. we value partnership and integrity, we are ethical and responsible and show respect and compassion for our patients. r&d strategy the successful companies of tomorrow are those that go beyond delivering products to delivering real solutions and services.

