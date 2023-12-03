Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nocopi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $3.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
About Nocopi Technologies
