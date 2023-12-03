Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nocopi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $3.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.