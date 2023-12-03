Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.47. 1,385,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,235. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

