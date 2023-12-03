NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

Shares of NTDTY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. NTT DATA Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NTT DATA Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

