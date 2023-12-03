Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE opened at $170.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

