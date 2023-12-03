Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 31,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

