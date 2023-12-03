Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM) Head to Head Contrast

Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pilgrim Petroleum alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.40 $13.30 billion $4.57 12.87

Profitability

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum 18.26% 25.39% 7.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pilgrim Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 1 9 8 1 2.47

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $71.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.