OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.74. OceanaGold shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 79,939 shares trading hands.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

