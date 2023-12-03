Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 9.8 %

Okta stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.