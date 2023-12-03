Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

